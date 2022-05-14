COACH ASANOVIC ADDS VETERAN JAMES CHAMANGA TO HIS BACK ROOM STAFF.

Asanovic has included James Chamanga to his back room stuff. The Chipolopolo Head coach has previously complained about the off field behavior and professionalism of local players.

He is hoping the presence of a seasoned and consummate professional like Chamanga will change that.

“The guy is a top professional, one who many young players can learn from. He will be with us to help show young players the way,” he said.

The local camp will start on 17th May with foreign players expected join camp as their league seasons conclude.

FULL LOCAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Gregory Sanjase (Zesco United)

Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows),

Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS.

Prosper Chiluya(Red Arrows),

Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows),

Allan Kapila (Red Arrows),

Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United)

Luka Banda (Napsa Stars)

Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors)

Miguel Chaiwa (Athletic Lusaka)

Peter Chikola (Kafue Celtic)

MIDFIELDERS

Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco)

Sadam Phiri (Red Arrows)

Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors)

Patrick Gondwe (Nkana)

Kelvin Kampamba, (Zesco United)

Spencer Sautu (Zesco United)

(STRIKERS)

Albert Kangwanda (Kafue Celtic),

Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars)

Ricky Banda (Red Arrows),

James Chamanga (Red Arrows),

Enock Sakala junior (Zesco United),

Moses Phiri (Zanaco).

Football Connect Zambia