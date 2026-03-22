COALITION STRIKES EXPAND EAST OF TEHRAN AS WAR ENTERS WEEK FOUR



Coalition airstrikes are now hammering Damavand County, east of Tehran, hitting IRGC underground missile silos and fortified “missile cities” buried in the rugged terrain.





Nighttime footage shows massive fireballs erupting on mountainsides near urban edges, sending plumes of smoke skyward and triggering landslides that choke key supply roads.





Three weeks since the February 28 start of Operation Epic Fury, the bombing radius around the capital keeps pushing outward. Targets once considered deep in regime territory are now in the crosshairs night after night.





Casualty reports exceed 2,000 Iranian deaths so far. Iran denies launching counterstrikes like the failed ballistic missile attack on Diego Garcia, while coalition forces shift focus to hunting mobile launchers with drones in remote areas.





The target map is far from finished. Tehran still can’t sleep.