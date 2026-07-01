‘COME BACK HOME’ – HICHILEMA MAKES UNITY CALL TO INDEPENDENTS AHEAD OF AUGUST 13 ELECTIONS



JULY 1, 2026



President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the people of Mwinilunga to work together and support the United Party for National Development (UPND) as the country prepares for the August 13 general elections.





Addressing residents in the constituency, President Hichilema emphasized the need for unity, urging citizens to come together for the development of the area and the nation at large





The President also extended his gratitude to an opposition candidate who recently withdrew from the race for Member of Parliament in Mwinilunga, describing the decision as a positive step toward unity and peaceful political engagement.





He further appealed to individuals who have opted to stand as independent candidates to return to the UPND and support the party’s candidate in the constituency.





“Come back home,” President Hichilema urged, saying all those who have chosen to contest as independents should return to the UPND family and work together for the party’s success in the August 13 elections.





“All those who have gone independent should come back home and support our UPND candidate. We will take care of you because it is my responsibility to look after those who choose to join us,” President Hichilema said.





The Head of State further urged voters to turn out in large numbers on August 13 and cast their votes for the UPND, while stressing the importance of maintaining peace throughout the electoral process.



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