“Come get me, I’m waiting for you here” – Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro dares Donald Trump

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has issued a stark warning to President Donald Trump amid attacks against alleged drug trafficking in Latin America.

“Come get me,” Petro said. “I’m waiting for you here. Don’t threaten me, I’ll wait for you right here if you want to.”

He continued, “I don’t accept invasions, missiles, or assassinations, only intel. Come speak here with intelligence, and we’ll receive you and talk face-to-face with facts, not lies. Stop getting lied to by Colombian political mafias who condemned us to 700,00 de@ths and made us the world’s most unequal country.”

It comes after Trump appeared to hint at a possible military operation in Colombia, with a brutal two-word comment about the country’s “sick” leader who allegedly peddles cocaine to Americans.

The statement was made just one day after the U.S. executed a special forces raid in Venezuela, resulting in the capture of both Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, over alleged drug trafficking charges.

Following Maduro and Flores’ arrest and extradition to New York City, Trump issued threats of military intervention to other South American countries, including Colombia, Cuba, and Mexico, unless changes were made to address drug trafficking crime.

Trump has since suggested that the U.S. would “takeover” Venezuela amid transition, controlling its lucrative oil industry following Maduro’s arrest.