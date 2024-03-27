CONCACAF condemns homophobic chanting towards Matt Turner in statement

CONCACAF has issued a statement following the Nations League final between the USMNT and Mexico, which was disrupted due to homophobic chanting.

Despite the United States men’s national team securing a 2-0 victory over Mexico in the final of the Nations League, the match was overshadowed by instances of homophobic slurs directed at goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Throughout the game, Mexico fans were heard chanting expletives, particularly during goal kicks.

Despite warnings being issued over the PA system, the referee was forced to pause the game twice-once for five minutes and again before full-time.



While goals from Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna secured the win for the USMNT, the homophobic chanting cast a shadow over what should have been a celebratory occasion.

This behaviour has unfortunately become increasingly common in recent years, with similar incidents occurring during last year’s Nations League semifinals between the two sides.



CONCACAF’s statement read: “Concacaf condemns the discriminatory chanting in the final minutes of the Nations League Final between Mexico and the United States men’s national teams. Security staff in the stadium identified and ejected a significant number of fans, and the referee and match officials activated the FIFA protocol.

In 2021 Concacaf launched its What’s Wrong Is Wrong campaign, through which it has consistently urged fans to cease the chant with regular digital communications and significant in-stadium messaging before and during all Concacaf events.

It is extremely disappointing that this matter continues to be an issue at some matches, particularly in the context of the next two years presenting such a tremendous opportunity to grow the sport in our region. We will continue to urge fans to support their teams positively and with respect for the opposition and all participants in the game.”

It remains to be seen if fines or further punishment will be meted out to the Mexican FA. In the meantime, the USMNT are next in action in June, against Colombia, while Mexico plays Bolivia in the same month.