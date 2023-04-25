Conclude Katanga’s case fast so that she can pay the balance for Higer buses, begs seller

HIGER buses general manager Wu Ming sent the Court into fits of laughter when he made an emotional plea that Charity Katanga’s criminal case be speedily disposed off so that she can pay the US$150, 000 owed to the company.

Ming who was testifying before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court told magistrate Davis Chibwili that the former deputy inspector general of police was a big spender as she would pay cash denominated in dollars for the 10 buses supplied to her.

In his testimony, Ming said prior to signing a contract with the ‘Sausage Ma’ composer, she made a down payment and made an effort to dismantle the bill in installments.

He said Katanga paid US$1, 401, 600 cash

and two bank payments worth K3,360,000 for the buses which she purchased to grow her transportation business.

“She’s a very good client, she owes me US$150,000 because of this case. She has to pay me, I hope this case can finish soon because my workers will suffer,” said Ming as he put his hands together in prayer, sending the Court and audience into laughter.

Clement Tembo, a senior Accountant in the Zambia Police Service said Katanga’s monthly income from January 2017 to November 30, 2021 was cumulative to K1.8 million.

“There was a letter written to the police by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) requesting for the emoluments earned by Charity Kantanga between January 2017 until December 2021. Zambia Police has a unit called PMEC ( Payroll Management and Establishment Control) and we (accounts)are able to access payroll information through the system,” said Tembo

“I requested for a printout of the pay-slips for the period under review. The Net pay in January 2017 was K24, 452.71 at the the time she was fired on November 30, 2021 the earnings for housing allowances, sports fund, NHIMA, thrift among other allowance was K 42,557.67.”

In this matter Katanga is accused of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Trial continues on June 6, 2023

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba