Congo 🇨🇬 Football Federation President has been Sentenced to Life Imprisonment Over $1.3 Million FIFA Fund Embezzlement.





The President of the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT), Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of several financial crimes, including money laundering, forgery, illegal conflict of interest, and embezzlement.





According to court findings, Mayolas was convicted for misusing funds allocated by FIFA during the pandemic.





The money was part of global support packages aimed at helping national football associations maintain operations and develop the sport during the health crisis.





Investigators revealed that portions of the funds were diverted for personal and unauthorized purposes. The financial assistance had originally been earmarked for key development projects within Congolese football.





Among the initiatives affected were programs designed to boost women’s football as well as the construction of a national training centre intended to improve player development and infrastructure.





The ruling marks one of the most severe punishments handed down to a football administrator in the region and raises fresh concerns about financial governance and accountability within football administration.