PRESS STATEMENT

CONSTITUENCIES FAILING TO MAKE GOOD USE OF CDF FOR DEVELOPMENT SHOULD BE PUT TO TASK – MDC

Lusaka – 29th June, 2023.

UPND Alliance partner, the Movement for Democratic Change MDC has wondered why some constituecies are failing to carry out developmental programs when government has made full allocation of the Constituency Development Fund CDF.

MDC Vice President in Charge of Politics Leonard Hikaumba has said reports that CDF resources are not utilized in some constituecies are saddening as this deprives the people of the desired development.

Mr Hikaumba said CDF resources are meant for the development of constituencies hence the need for priority projects to be funded by constituencies in order to promote development.

Mr Hikaumba said it can only be concluded that there are individuals in the underperforming constituencies who are trying to frustrate government effort to deliver development.

“We can only conclude that probably, there are some people in those areas who are trying to frustrate government efforts” Mr Hikaumba said.

He said in the recent past, the cry was the lack of adequate resources hence, with the increased CDF, projects should be executed without fail.

Mr Hikaumba has noted that government should therefore have no choice but to continue issueing directives to constituencies on specific projects to be undertaken if the trend of underperformance continues.

Mr Hikaumba has also called on residents in constituencies to demand from their representatives why CDF resources are not utilized in their areas.

Mr Hikaumba said the MDC expects that challenges such as lack of desks, insufficient infrastructure and poor feeder roads will be addressed using the CDF in order for people to appreciate the impact of the huge allocations.

“That is the only way government will be justifiable to increase these funds when we see projects being done. If it is seen that nothing is being done in the utilization of CDF, people in those areas should demand from their representatives why the funds are not utilized. Government directives on use of CDF come as a last resort when they see that nothing is being done” he said.

© MDC MEDIA