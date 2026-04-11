CONSTITUTION COUP OUTRAGE: PLO LUMUMBA BLASTS ‘NONSENSE’ PLOT TO AXE ELECTIONS

CONSTITUTION COUP OUTRAGE: LUMUMBA BLASTS ‘NONSENSE’ PLOT TO AXE ELECTIONS



Renowned Kenyan lawyer and outspoken political commentator PLO Lumumba has launched a fierce attack on efforts by Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party to overhaul the country’s constitution, branding the alleged move to sideline elections as “utterly nonsensical” and a dangerous assault on democracy.





Speaking with characteristic intensity, Lumumba dismissed any attempt to dilute the people’s right to vote as both reckless and illegitimate. He warned that tampering with constitutional safeguards risks plunging the nation into deeper political uncertainty and eroding public trust in governance.





The controversial proposal, which critics say could effectively entrench power by weakening electoral processes, has sparked growing concern across the region.

Lumumba urged Zimbabwean leaders to respect democratic principles, stressing that leadership must always derive its authority from the will of the people not from manipulated legal frameworks.





His remarks add to mounting pressure on Harare as scrutiny over its political direction intensifies.