Cornelius Mwetwa’s Statement Is a Mockery to the Suffering Masses



By Fletcher Kalobwe — SP MCC



I find the recent remarks made by Hon. Cornelius Mwetwa, Chief Government Spokesperson of the UPND, to be an insult to the millions of Zambians who continue to endure untold suffering under this government’s watch. Hon. Mwetwa’s claim that his government has transformed more lives in the last three years than ever before is not only misleading but a blatant denial of the harsh realities facing ordinary citizens.





I challenge Hon. Mwetwa to substantiate his claims with facts and figures. What are the current poverty levels in Zambia compared to three years ago? In 2021, the poverty rate in Zambia stood at 47.9%, according to official statistics. Fast-forward to 2024 The Poverty Rate Now Stands at 64.92, is this the improvement Hon Mwetwa is boasting about? What transformation is he talking about?





The UPND government came to power on the back of promises to uplift the masses, yet the majority of Zambians continue to wallow in poverty while a privileged few in government circles enjoy wealth and luxury. The country is facing unprecedented challenges, including prolonged hours of load-shedding, a crisis that has crippled businesses, decimated jobs, and reduced productivity across all sectors. How can lives be transformed when economic growth is being stifled by a government incapable of resolving the energy crisis?





Hon. Mwetwa and his UPND government must stop hiding behind empty rhetoric and admit their failures. Transformation requires action, not talk. It requires tangible solutions to the challenges facing our people:



Address the Energy Crisis: Electricity is a key driver of economic growth. The ongoing load-shedding has forced businesses to shut down, resulting in massive job losses. The UPND must act swiftly to ensure reliable power supply for businesses and households.

The government must implement targeted policies to reduce poverty.



Economic Stability: Create jobs and support local businesses to boost productivity and economic growth. Unemployment among the youth, small-scale entrepreneurs, and rural communities remains alarmingly high.

While the UPND government brags about imaginary achievements, millions of Zambians are struggling to put food on their tables. Hon. Mwetwa, your government has failed to deliver on its promises. Instead of issuing statements that mock the suffering of our people, admit your failures and tell the nation what real, actionable measures you are taking to address these challenges.





The Socialist Party stands firmly with the Zambian masses. We believe in policies that prioritize the well-being of the majority, not the privileged few. Transformation is not about words—it is about actions that improve the lives of all citizens. Zambia deserves better than the empty promises and failed governance of the UPND.