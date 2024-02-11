CORRUPTION WATCHDOG TAKES ISSUE WITH PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S RECENT ‘IMPULSIVE’ CIVIL SERVICE RECRUITMENT

By Michael Kaluba

The Community Action against Corruption has warned President Hakainde Hichilema to avoid using his executive powers to impulsively hire persons into the civil service while on tour, citing the potential for abuse both now and in the future.

Organization’s Chief Executive Officer Brighton Tembo, claims that the practice of randomly pronouncing persons employed in government has the potential to be abused by future presidents to promote politically motivated employment into the civil service.

Mr. Tembo has compared the current course of action by the head of state to previous president Frederick Chiluba, who he claims instituted a system of a presidential slush fund to empower people but allegedly sowed the seeds of political corruption in zambia.

He has also urged the government to consider allowing volunteers in various ministries to sign legal paperwork entitling them to a monthly allowance of K1000, which will be utilized as benefit papers during the recruitment process.

Mr. Tembo argues that current impulsive job pronouncements, such as those made to the Ministry of Health, may soon favor political cadres while deserving people across the country are left out.

PHOENIX NEWS