🚨JUST IN: COUNCIL OF CHURCHES NOT PARTICIPATING OR ENDORSING PROPOSED NATIONAL MEMORIAL ACTIVITIES FOR LATE PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU

Details in the statement……

The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has taken note of the proposed National Memorial activities being organized in honour of the late Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

CCZ wishes to clarify that it is neither participating in nor endorsing the proposed National Memorial activities. This position is informed by the fact that the late former President has not yet been laid to rest.

The Council’s considered view is that the nation’s immediate priority should be to facilitate a dignified, honourable, and mutually agreeable resolution to the outstanding matters surrounding the burial of the former Head of State. In our understanding, memorial activities are more appropriately held after burial has taken place.

CCZ remains deeply concerned that nearly a year after the passing of the former President, the nation is yet to accord him a final resting place. This situation is both unfortunate and regrettable, and continues to prolong the grief of the bereaved family as well as the nation’s desire for closure.

The Council therefore continues to appeal to all parties involved to work towards a swift, amicable, and respectful resolution of the matter in the interest of the family, national unity, and the dignity of the office once held by the late President.

In addition, the Council calls upon Christians across the country to remember the Lungu family in prayer tomorrow as the nation marks one year since the passing of the late former President.

We encourage believers to offer prayers in their homes and wherever they may be gathered, asking God to comfort and strengthen the bereaved family.

We further appeal to churches across the country to remember the family during Sunday worship services and to pray for wisdom, peace, and a swift, amicable, and dignified resolution to the matters surrounding the burial of the late former President, so that he may finally be accorded a proper and honourable burial.

As a Council, we remain committed to promoting peace, reconciliation, dialogue, and national unity. It is our hope that a lasting resolution will be found soon so that the late former President may be accorded a dignified burial and the nation may proceed with the healing process.

Rev. Canon James Phiri

General Secretary

Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ)