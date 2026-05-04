Couple goes viral for growing old together after 53 years of marriage.



It’s the real definition of starting young and growing together.





They were married in 1973 and they love and care about each other and are also blessed with kids.





This is the goal of every marriage. Couples should stay strong no matter the d:fficulties.





When Will Smith refuses to let go of Jada Pinkett Smith, it’s not because he’s we@k; he just understands life and wants to grow with the person he loves.





This is just an opportunity for Cardi B to pack her bags and go back to Offset. They might be sa:d at the moment, but they could smile at the end.





Klay Thompson and DDG should consider fixing things with their partners and let love lead.