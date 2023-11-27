TRIAL BEGINS IN WHICH FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU IS IN THE MAGISTRATE COURT

COURT HEARS HOW A HERBALIST GOT MONEY FROM ESTHER LUNGU’S NIECE

Lusaka – Monday 27th November 2023

A herbalist, Elizabeth Chanje Phiri, has testified how she met and obtained money from a niece to former First Lady Esther Lungu.

Elizabeth Chanje Phiri testified that Catherine Banda approached her to seek help to have a child and obtain a marriage.

She also testified how she introduced Catherine Banda to her daughter, Fuhana Patel.

She stated that she charged Catherine Banda K4,000.00 for the two cases and an appreciation when the medicines bore fruit.

Elizabeth Chanje Phiri is currently on the stand and more details coming.

This is a case where the former First Lady is facing theft of 3 motor vehicles and the title of a property allegedly stolen from the herbalist Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and her daughter, Fuhana Phiri.

Mrs. Esther Lungu is appearing before Lusaka Magistrate, Hon. Mbuywana Sinvula. Mama Esther Lungu, is jointly charged with James Phiri and Lee Chisulo, both police officers, Kapambwe Lungu and Catherine Banda.

This is a matter where Catherine Banda, the niece of Zambia’s former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Catherine Banda was entrusted with the safekeeping of $400,000 by Mrs. Lungu but later claimed to have given this amount to the herbalist, Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and her daughter, Fuhana Patel.

When Mrs. Esther Lungu requested the return of her funds from Catherine Banda, it was established that the money was passed to Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and her daughter Fuhana Patel.

However, investigations revealed that having been surrendered to Elizabeth Phiri and Fuhana Patel, the duo proceeded to buy cars and a property in Libala.

Family meetings aimed at resolving the issue disclosed that the herbalist and her daughter had utilized the funds to acquire the same property in question from money obtained from Catherine Banda.

In an effort to reach an agreement, the parties involved decided that Elizabeth Phiri and Fuhana Patel would relinquish the certificate of title for the disputed property (stand number S/Lusaka/SLN 0003/2977, located in Libala South Water Works Area) and three motor vehicles—a Mitsubishi Canter bearing registration number BAV 5282, a Toyota Allex with registration number BAV 3986, and a Toyota Runx, also registered as BAV 3986—to compensate for the loss of money belonging to Mrs. Esther Lungu.

But in a twist of events, Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and Fuhana Patel this year complained to the Zambia Police that Mrs. Esther Lungu had grabbed their cars and title to their property.

This transaction led to a Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and Fuhana Patel regarding the alleged theft of their vehicles and property by the former First Lady.