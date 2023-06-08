COURT HEARS HOW PF CADRES SYPHONED OVER 15 MILLION INTERCITY FUNDS

By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has heard how the Lusaka City Council recorded an increase of revenue collection at Intercity Bus Terminus after the removal of cadres in 2021, months after the last general election.

This is in a matter in which a Lusaka Businessman Francis Muchemwa who is also a Patriotic Front-PF cadre and two others are accused of acquiring properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at K12 million.

Testifying before Magistrate Davies Chibwili, LCC Senior Assistant Accountant Moses Phiri says in the year 2020, the local authority received revenue below the expected target from intercity bus terminus.

According to the witness, in 2020, LCC obtained K14 million in gate fees, and K18 million in 202, with the figures going up to K23 million in 2O22.- Diamond TV