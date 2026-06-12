COURT OF APPEAL UPHOLDS FORFEITURE OF STARDY MWALE’S SIMOONGA FARM



The Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by former Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale to appeal out of time against the forfeiture of Simoonga Farm, effectively upholding the State’s ownership of the property.





The ruling follows a judgment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Court delivered on 31st October 2024, which ordered the forfeiture of the 1,227-hectare farm in Chikankata District to the State through a non-conviction-based forfeiture application filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.





The property, valued at approximately US$2.5 million, includes livestock, horticultural facilities, farm equipment and other assets.





In its decision, the Court of Appeal found that Mr. Mwale failed to comply with the timelines set under the Court of Appeal Rules and did not provide adequate justification for the delay in filing his appeal, leading to the dismissal of his application.