COURT ORDERS SALE OF LEVY MWANAWASA’S PROPERTY TO SETTLE DEBT

By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka High Court has directed the Sheriff of Zambia to grab goods and chattels of Levy Mwanawasa and Company law firm to recover over 60,000 dollars owed to a Belgian company, NV Alterra.

This has been done through the re-issuance of a f-fa to the sheriffs.

In this matter, the Belgian company sued the law firm together with its managing partner, former first lady, Maureen Mwanawasa for alleged failure to transfer more than US$58, 000 received on its behalf in 2020 through a legal suit.

NV Alterra wanted the High Court to order the firm to pay damages for loss of business in the amount of US$2, 000 monthly from date of receipt of money in May 2020, to compensate it for financial loss.- Diamond TV