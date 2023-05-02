Court Sentences Former Ministry Of Mines Official To 4 Years Imprisonment, And Orders Him To Repay What He Stole

MINISTRY OF MINES, ENERGY AND WATER AFFAIRS FORMER EXECUTIVE OFFICER CONVICTED TO 4 YEARS IMPRISONMENT WITH HARD LABOUR

THE Chipata Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced a former executive officer at the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Water Affairs Development to four years’ imprisonment with hard labour for stealing four steel containers valued at K100,000.

In a media statement issued by ACC acting head of corporate communication Dr Dorothy Mzumara, Solomon Simfukwe has been sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment with hard labour on one count of Theft by Public Servant after he was found guilty by Resident magistrate Betty Mwiinga.

“In presiding over the matter, Resident Magistrate Hon. Betty Mwiinga sentenced Solomon Simfukwe to 48 months’ imprisonment with hard labour on one (1) count of Theft by Public Servant contrary to Section 265 as read with Section 277 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. The sentence is with effect from the date of conviction,” she said.

Dr Mzumara said Magistrate Mwiinga further ordered Simfukwe to pay K100,000 as damages to the state.

She said in 2016, the Commission arrested and charged Simfukwe for Theft by Public Servant contrary to Section 265 as read with Section 277 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Dr Mzumara said details are that on various dates between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2012, Simfukwe, in Chipata District, being a person employed in the public service as an executive officer at the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Water Affairs Development, stole four steel containers altogether valued at K100,000 the property of the Republic of Zambia.