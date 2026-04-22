Court Tightens Security After Malema Outburst



South African authorities are taking no chances following comments made by after his recent court appearance.





While it is still being debated whether his remarks were meant as direct threats or not, judicial officials have made it clear that they are treating the situation seriously.





The has now moved to limit camera access inside courtrooms and strengthen protection for court officials. This comes after concerns that tensions could escalate following Malema’s outburst





Officials say the decision is about protecting judges, prosecutors, and the integrity of the legal system, not targeting any individual unfairly.





Meanwhile, Namibian analyst offered a different perspective, saying Malema is a politician and his language should be understood within a political context. According to Shikomba, such rhetoric is normal in politics and not necessarily something to fear.





He added that South Africa is not at a stage where individuals or groups should fear for their lives, unless they operate within that mindset. Shikomba believes the situation instead highlights how influential and feared Malema has become, and that the EFF leader could use this moment to his advantage…as long as it does not get out of control.





The incident could still have long-term consequences, as authorities review whether further action is needed.



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