Cracks Between Trump and Netanyahu Become Increasingly Visible



Signs of growing friction between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are beginning to emerge as fighting in Lebanon continues.





According to international media analysis, Washington is seeking to prevent further escalation that could derail efforts to secure a broader ceasefire with Iran, while Israel remains determined to continue military operations against Hezbollah.





The disagreement places the United States in an increasingly difficult position, as Iran has reportedly linked any future de-escalation efforts to an end of Israeli military actions in both Lebanon and Gaza.





The widening gap highlights how the Lebanon front is becoming an additional obstacle to U.S. diplomatic efforts amid the broader regional crisis.