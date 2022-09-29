Crest Lodge Doesn’t Belong To President Edgar Lungu, We Are Sorry, Says DEC

CREST LODGE DOESN’T BELONG TO PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU, SAYS DEC, WE ARE SORRY

DEC LIFTS SEIZURE NOTICE WHICH WAS ISSUED IN THE NAME OF FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

…….as Crest Lodge is under Charles Phiri and not Edgar Lungu.

Investigative wings recently seized what they believe to be former President Edgar Lungu’s lodge in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area.

Crest Lodge was seized under a law that allows forfeiture of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.