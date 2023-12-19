CRIMINALS IN KITWE BREAK INTO A CAR, STEAL A LAPTOP AND K167,000 CASH FOR SALARIES IN KITWE

Statement from Copperbelt Police Commissioner PEACEWELL MWEEMBA

Theft From Motor Vehicle

Occurred on 18/12/23 at 16:45 Hrs at Sinozam Friendship Hospital Nkana West in which M/Richard Kalumba aged 50 of HNo 4393 Kamenza East Chililabombwe a Businessman, reported on behalf of Collision Blast Company that cash money amounting to K167,000.00 and his personal laptop Lenovo by make black in colour valued at K9,000.00 where stolen by criminals from his motor vehicle Mitsubishi Pajero registration number ADE 5813.

Entry was by breaking the small right rear side window.

Complainant was scheduled to go and pay his workers’ in Ndola before he met his company partner who gave him K47, 500.00 before withdrawing K90,000.00 from Investrust Bank in Kitwe Town which he later put together with other K30, 000.00 cash money he had earlier. However, before proceeding to Ndola he decided to visit his sick father admitted at Sinozam Friendship Hospital.

He parked his motor vehicle at the hospital about less than 10 meters away from the main security manned gate. In less than an hour of visitation, he came out but only to find the driver’s side door of the vehicle tempered with and the right rear side window broken.

After checking inside he discovered that the laptop and cash money which was in two separate laptop bags had been stolen.

Police visited the scene and findings on the vehicle was as reported Docket of case opened and investigations instituted.

No arrest or recoveries made.