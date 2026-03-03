Cristiano Ronaldo’s £61m private jet leaves the Middle East after drone attack on Riyadh’s US embassy

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s £61million private jet has left Saudi Arabia in the middle of the night amid escalating conflict.

This comes after the US embassy in the Saudi capital was hit by two drones overnight, and Iranian state media claimed a command and staff building in Bahrain had also been destroyed.

Riyadh, where Ronaldo, 41, lives with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his five children, has been struck by Iranian bombs as the fighting enters a fourth day.

Foreign nationals are fleeing the Middle East in their droves, and details of Ronaldo’s jet travelling to Madrid have emerged online.

According to Mail Online, a flight tracker shows the Bombardier Global Express plane made the almost seven-hour journey to the Spanish capital. The luxury private jet departed at 8:00pm and arrived at almost 1:00am.

Flightradar24 shows the path Ronaldo’s jet took, flying over Egypt and the Mediterranean before hitting Spain.

The US State Department had urged Americans to leave more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries due to safety risks.

Anyone east of Egypt was told to depart and a huge number of flights destined for Riyadh overnight were seen turning back, with thousands of foreign nationals desperately trying to get away from the warzone.