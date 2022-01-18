Home Sport Football Crotian Aljoša Asanović has been appointed as new Chipolopolo head coach on... SportFootball Crotian Aljoša Asanović has been appointed as new Chipolopolo head coach on a 4 Years contract January 18, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp FAZ unveilsAsanovic as new Chipolopolo coach The Newly appointed Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic has vowed that there is no excuse for Zambia failing to qualify for next year’s Africa cup of nations to be held in Cote’d Ivoire. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.