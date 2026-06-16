Crowds don’t translate into votes, Cornelius Mweetwa downplays Mundubile’s mega rallies





UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has told News Diggers that the recently held NRPUP rally in Kitwe does not intimidate the ruling party.





Mweetwa said the large crowds the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) of Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu are drawing didn’t signal support for the political grouping.





“Politics is about competition, there is no intimidation whatsoever. So the issue is that in 2021, PF were stronger, they were stronger and they used to attract huge, large crowds. Those crowds did not translate into votes,” Mweetwa said.