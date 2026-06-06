CSO ALARMED AT RISING POLITICAL VIOLENCE



JOINT PRESS STATEMENT BY CSOs ON ESCALATING POLITICAL VIOLENCE, HARASSMENT AND SUPPRESSION OF OPPOSITION POLITICAL FIGURES IN ZAMBIA AHEAD OF THE 13TH AUGUST GENERAL ELECTIONS.





“First, they came for the Communists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Communist.”



“Then they came for the Socialists,

and I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist”





“Then they came for the trade unionists,

and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist”





“Then they came for the Jews,

and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.”



Pastor Martin Niemöller (1892–1984)