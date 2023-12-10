CZECH REPUBLIC HANDS OVER US$85,000 SPECIALIZED AMBULANCE TO UTH

The Czech Republic has handed over a specialized Ambulance to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Women and Newborn Section worth US$85,000.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at UTH, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said the specialized Ambulance and its equipment will be used to enhance neonatal health service delivery.

Ms Masebo stated that in Zambia in the first quarter of 2023, 916 neonates from various facilities were admitted in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UTH and 180 unfortunately died.

“We are here today to help many of these babies suffering survive and not succumb to death. This specialised ambulance being donated today, will ensure that these babies are transported safely and this will reduce their vulnerability to developing several complications and untimely deaths,” she explained.

The minister said the ambulance donation will reduce complications like poor brain development, delayed overall growth, hearing problems and sight problems.

Ms Masebo indicated that the specialized ambulance will help babies be transported safely while receiving care while in transit before being admitted in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

She added that the donation is a reflection of the continued relationship and support that the Czech government is giving to the Zambian government.

The minister of health thanked the Czech government for the donation saying it will help Zambia move forward with the universal health coverage agenda where they do not intend to leave anyone behind including the newborns who are voiceless.

And Czech Ambassador to Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe, Pavel Pocházka confirmed that his country will continue supporting Zambia’s health care.

Mr Pocházka said the Czech Republic will continue its fruitful cooperation with the Ministry of Zambia and continue supporting the healthcare system as a priority in Africa.

He explained that the specialized ambulance was equipped by different Czech Republic’s manufacturing companies.

The Ambassador said the specialized ambulance will last for a long time because the products used to make it are of high quality.

CRDIT: ZANIS