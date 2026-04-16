“HE CELEBRATES WHILE MALEMA FACES PRISON!” 🍾🔥 DA LEADER GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS ACCUSED OF CHEERING AS JULIUS MALEMA IS SENTENCED — ‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW’ DECLARATION IGNITES FURY, PRAISE, AND FEARS OF NATIONAL UNREST 🇿🇦⚖️🚨





South Africa has been thrown into a storm of reactions after Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis publicly welcomed the sentencing of EFF leader Julius Malema — a move many are interpreting as a celebration at a highly sensitive moment.





In his statement, Hill-Lewis doubled down on the principle that no individual should be above the law, stressing that restoring law and order must be a top priority in a country battling rising crime, especially illegal firearms. His comments came just minutes after breaking reports confirmed that Malema would face direct imprisonment, sending shockwaves across the political landscape.





But what has truly set social media on fire is the tone of his reaction. Critics — especially from Malema’s support base — argue that Hill-Lewis crossed a line by appearing to celebrate the downfall of a political opponent, calling it “insensitive” and “provocative” at a time when tensions are already high.





On the other hand, supporters of the DA leader are praising him for standing firm, saying his message reflects what many South Africans feel — that accountability must finally take precedence over political protection.





Meanwhile, the streets and online platforms are heating up. EFF supporters have begun voicing anger, warning that the sentencing could trigger protests, while others are urging calm and respect for the rule of law.





With emotions running high and political divisions deepening, the country now finds itself at a crossroads.



👉 Will this moment restore confidence in South Africa’s justice system — or is it the spark that could ignite nationwide unrest?