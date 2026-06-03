Musician Madalitso Phiri, popularly known as Dalisoul Mwana Wamu Komboni, has been fined K800 after admitting to driving without a valid driver’s licence.





Phiri pleaded guilty to the charge and expressed remorse for his actions before the Lusaka Magistrates’ court sitting at Civic Centre.





He said he regretted the offence and promised to become a road safety ambassador.





The charge relates to a road traffic accident in which Phiri’s vehicle collided with a police motorbike.





Phiri was convicted of driving a motor without a valid driver’s licence.



The biker, Inspector Kwibisa Mbuye, 39, sustained minor injuries and was treated at Maina Soko Medical Centre.



-ZDM