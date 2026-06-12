Davido Silently Responds to Reno Omokri After Criticism Over Oyo Schoolchildren FIFA Tribute

Nigerian music sensation Davido has once again proven that his platform is about more than just hit records. During his high-profile performance at the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Afrobeats global icon used his massive stage to draw attention to a critical humanitarian crisis back home. However, his advocacy has sparked a heated online debate, drawing criticism from former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

Taking the stage in front of thousands of global music fans, Davido wore a custom black jacket boldly emblazoned with the names of 39 abducted schoolchildren and seven teachers who were recently kidnapped from the Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota communities in Oyo State. The back of the garment carried a poignant plea: ‘Bring Them Home,’ while a white undershirt proudly displayed ‘Nigeria.’

Reno Omokri Questions the Strategy of Public Advocacy

While many praised the Afrobeats star for using his global spotlight to raise awareness, Reno Omokri voiced strong reservations about the move. The socio-political commentator argued that drawing international media attention to the kidnappers’ actions might actually do more harm than good.

Citing former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s famous maxim that ‘publicity is the oxygen of terrorism,’ Omokri suggested that high-profile campaigns could unintentionally validate and embolden criminal networks. According to Omokri, giving these groups global recognition could increase their leverage and complicate rescue efforts, despite Davido’s clearly noble intentions.

A Silent but Powerful Response

Rather than entering a public war of words with the political analyst, Davido chose to let his actions speak for themselves. In a move that many fans interpreted as a direct response to his critics, the singer took to his social media platforms hours later to share multiple high-definition photos of the concert specifically highlighting the custom jacket and its message.

By reposting the images and keeping the spotlight firmly on the plight of the abducted Oyo schoolchildren, Davido made his stance clear: he will not be silenced when it comes to advocating for the vulnerable. The move has further endeared him to millions of fans who view his silent resolve as a powerful testament to his commitment to social justice.

https://twitter.com/davido/status/2065071595979436417