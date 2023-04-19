Davies Mwila still in denial, needs counselling to accept 2021 defeat – Miles Sampa

MATERO PF member of parliament Miles Sampa says he is willing to organise a therapist to counsel former PF secretary general Davies Mwila so that he comes to terms with the 2021 general election defeat.

In an interview with #Kalemba, Sampa said Mwila needs to come to reality by first accepting that the PF was defeated.

Sampa said Mwila also needed to look at the reasons behind the PF loss and start all over again.

Sampa’s remarks come after Mwila was quoted saying him (Sampa), Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) and Chishimba Kambwili are were not toleligible to contest the PF presidency.

He said Mwila should find another reason to disqualify him as president and not the duration he has been in the party, because he rejoined the PF in 2017.

He questioned Mwila capacity of speaking on the matter because he resigned as party secretary general, making him a toothless ordinary party member.

“He will do well to keep quiet for now. I accepted that we lost elections; I was stabbed when I tried to fight for the presidential votes and it took me three months to accept and recover that we are in opposition and we have to act like opposition,” Sampa said.

“Now my friend Davies Mwila doesnt seem to have accepted that we lost… in his mind he still thinks he is in charge. I will organise a therapist to take him through counselling so that he comes to terms that he lost, and he comes to terms that he is no longer SG (secretary general).”

Sampa added that he has been in the PF for six years now and that Mwila, along with other party officials, welcomed him into the party that he later went on to become Lusaka Mayor, on the PF ticket in 2018.

“Mwila is failing do Maths! He is not thinking properly and also I don’t know in what capacity he is speaking; he is not the SG of PF – he resigned. He is just an ordinary member. So, he is speaking as who?” Sampa wondered.

“It’s not for him to say what he feels; actually, he is is behaving indisciplined.”

Sampa, however, said Mwila’s disillusionment ought to be contextually understood.

“We need to understand him; he was all powerful – recognised at events after the president. But now I think when he goes for events, no one even recognises him,” said Sampa.

“What he needs is counselling. We should all empathise and help him out. I am willing to find him a counsellor, a therapist, to help him…”

Kalemba April 19, 2023

By Moses Makwaya