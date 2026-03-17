DEC UNCOVERS ABANDONED HOUSE AND VEHICLES IN LUSAKA’S LIBALA STAGE 4



Arising from reports received from concerned members of the public suggesting that there was an abandoned house with abandoned motor vehicles in Lusaka’s Libala Stage 4 area, yesterday, Monday 16th March 2026, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), undertook a verification exercise aimed at establishing the true ownership of the said properties.





Upon arriving at the named property which was later established to be House No. 12 along Mbila Street, officers discovered six (06) abandoned motor vehicles which included a white Toyota Land Cruiser with Registration No. BSR 5452, a white Toyota Mark II bearing Registration No. BAJ 8672, a Toyota Corolla with Registration No. AIC 5873, a blue Toyota Corolla bearing Registration No. BAV 4906, a grey Toyota Axio, with Registration No. BAT 1248 and one (01) unregistered Toyota Cresta.





Other items seized and secured from the site included Twelve (12) new R17 wheels, two (02) laptop bags, one (01) Pentamark Generator set, one (01) Loudspeaker, (01) Suitcase and one (01) box containing company documents.





On the other hand, assertions circulating via some media platforms indicating that the said properties belong to the late former President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, are unfounded, as investigations are still ongoing.





The said motor vehicles have since been secured and the public will be informed of the outcomes of the ongoing investigations.





Citizens are hereby urged to verify facts before attracting media attention as unverified information can potentially cause unnecessary public panic and stress.



Issued by:



Allan Tamba-Public Relations OfficerDrug Enforcement Commission