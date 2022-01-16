DECISION BY GOVERNMENT ON FUEL SUBSIDIES WAS NOT WELL THOUGHT OUT – SINKAMBA

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says the decision by government to remove fuel subsidies in the 2022 National Budget was not well thought out.

Mr. Sinkamba said this is evidenced by Government’s decision to extend the Statutory Instrument on the suspension of excise duty and VAT on petrol and diesel until 30th June, 2022.

The Opposition Leader said he foresees government further extending the suspension on subsidies to avoid implications of increasing the price of fuel.