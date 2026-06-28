🇧🇫 Decolonizing Minds: President Traoré Focuses on Patriotic Immersion for Young People



High school graduates and young children at the heart of rebuilding national identity.





Beyond the fight against terrorism, the agricultural revolution, and educational reform, President Ibrahim Traoré is working to decolonize mindsets. This important mission is being advanced through patriotic immersion programs for high school graduates and even young children, who represent the hope of a liberated Burkina Faso.





Through civic retreats, visits to historical sites, and interactions with key figures in society, younger generations are being encouraged to reconnect with their history, culture, and dignity.





The objective is to nurture free-thinking individuals who are proud of their identity and conscious of their duty to their homeland.





faso24.info praises this vision, describing it as a way of preparing for the future by strengthening the nation’s soul.