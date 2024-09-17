Demanding calendar to be blamed for Real Madrid’s injury woes – Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has attributed the team’s injury struggles this season to a congested match schedule, with forward Brahim Díaz becoming the latest casualty.

Díaz was forced to leave the field during Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday after sustaining an abductor injury in his right leg.

While initial reports suggested that Díaz could be sidelined for up to three months, ESPN sources now indicate the forward may recover sooner, with a revised timeline estimating his return in just over two months.

According to ESPN, Brahim Díaz is expected to be out for more than two months due to his injury.

Initially, the club feared a three-month recovery period, but sources close to the player are hopeful he might return sooner.

At a press conference on Monday, ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Stuttgart, manager Carlo Ancelotti pointed to the packed fixture schedule as a key factor behind the team’s spate of injuries early in the season.

In addition to Díaz, midfielders Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Ceballos have also been sidelined recently.

However, Ancelotti confirmed that both Bellingham and Tchouaméni would be fit for Tuesday’s game.

“We’ve looked at what we can do, but it’s out of our hands,” Ancelotti said. “The problem is a calendar that’s too demanding. Now we have a new competition [the Champions League].

We don’t know how it will go, if it will be more entertaining, but the one fact is that we have two extra games.

“I call for people to think about cutting the number of games, to have more attractive competitions.”

During Real Madrid’s victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday, Brahim Diaz had to leave the field due to an injury.

Ancelotti confirmed that defender Éder Militão, who missed Monday’s training session, had simply been rested and is expected to be available for their match against Stuttgart.

The coach also addressed criticism of Vinícius Júnior, who faced backlash for his goal celebration after converting a penalty. Vinícius gestured to silence the crowd at the Reale Arena, a move that has sparked some controversy.

Ancelotti defended the forward’s actions.