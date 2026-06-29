Kalikeka Weza, Toronto, Canada Wrote…



Democracy, Accountability and Zambia’s Supply Chains: Questions I Have for HH as a Supply Chain Student



As Zambia approaches the 2026 General Election, every citizen has an important responsibility: to vote wisely, thoughtfully, and in the best interest of the nation. From the mines of Kitwe, Mufulira, Chingola, Kalulushi and North-Western Province to the hospitals, schools, farms, markets and transport corridors that keep the country moving, supply chains affect the daily lives of ordinary Zambians.





Political parties will present their records and promises, but voters must look beyond slogans and examine whether those promises match the realities experienced by households, businesses and workers across the country





A healthy democracy depends on accountability. Citizens should assess not only political promises but also the actual outcomes of government policies and decisions. In supply chain terms, this means asking whether goods move efficiently, whether public resources are procured transparently, whether services reach the people who need them, and whether leaders have demonstrated integrity, competence and respect for the public interest.





One of the most pressing concerns for many households remains the rising cost of living. If supply chains are functioning well, why do many families continue to struggle to afford food, transport, fuel, electricity and other basic necessities? Why do delays, shortages, poor distribution and high logistics costs continue to place such pressure on household and business budgets? These are the kinds of questions every voter should consider before making a decision.





Employment is another critical indicator of economic performance. While investment announcements and infrastructure projects are important, many Zambians continue to ask whether enough sustainable jobs have been created across the supply chain, particularly for young people and graduates seeking meaningful opportunities in procurement, warehousing, transport, manufacturing, agriculture and trade. Wise voters should examine which leaders have realistic plans to strengthen local production, improve logistics and support entrepreneurship.





The fight against corruption is equally important. Citizens expect procurement irregularities, inflated contracts, ghost deliveries and other supply chain abuses to be investigated fairly, transparently and consistently, regardless of the individuals involved. Public confidence depends on the equal application of the law and the strength of national institutions. Every voter should support leaders who respect accountability, value for money and the rule of law.





Healthcare also deserves careful scrutiny. Access to medicines, medical equipment, qualified health professionals and reliable distribution systems remains essential to national well-being. Many citizens continue to ask what measurable improvements have been achieved in the health supply chain and whether public healthcare services are adequately stocked and supported to meet the needs of the population. Voters should choose leaders who can strengthen the health sector in practical and lasting ways.





The country’s energy sector continues to present serious challenges. Years of load shedding and rising electricity costs have affected households, businesses, cold chains, manufacturing and overall economic growth. Citizens deserve clear explanations of the causes of these difficulties and the long-term strategies being implemented to stabilize power generation, transmission and distribution. Wise voting requires looking for credible solutions, not empty promises.





Government initiatives such as free education and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) have been widely promoted. While these programmes have benefited many communities, citizens should also ask whether they have been implemented fairly, transparently and effectively across all regions, including the supply and delivery of learning materials, school infrastructure and local development projects. Every voter should consider which leaders can ensure that public resources reach the intended beneficiaries and strengthen the entire delivery chain.





Debt restructuring and the strengthening of foreign exchange reserves have been presented as major national achievements. Many citizens would like to understand how these developments translate into tangible improvements such as roads, railways, storage facilities, industrial capacity and other critical parts of the national supply chain. They also want to know how these achievements will strengthen the economy and what benefits future generations can realistically expect. Public debate on such matters should remain focused on facts, transparency and the national interest. Wise voters should choose leaders who can explain complex issues honestly and clearly.





Another issue that has become central to public discussion is national unity. Some Zambians have expressed concern that the country has become more politically and regionally divided over the past five years, while others disagree. Regardless of one’s position, the debate raises important questions: Has the government done enough to strengthen national unity across provinces and economic corridors? Are public appointments, contracts and opportunities perceived to be based on merit and fairness? What measures have been taken to ensure that every Zambian, regardless of ethnicity, region or political affiliation, feels equally represented and respected in the national system that connects producers, traders, workers and consumers? These are important matters for every citizen to reflect on before voting.





National unity remains one of Zambia’s greatest strengths. Any perception of tribalism or regional favouritism, whether justified or not, has the potential to weaken public trust, disrupt cooperation and undermine the smooth functioning of national systems. Addressing such concerns openly and transparently is essential to maintaining confidence in public institutions. Wise citizens should support leaders who promote fairness, inclusion and respect for all.





Ultimately, elections give citizens an opportunity to assess performance, question leadership, compare policies and decide which vision they believe will best serve the country. Democracy is strengthened when citizens ask informed questions, demand evidence and hold every leader accountable for how well they manage the systems that move goods, services and opportunities across Zambia. Every Zambian should use this opportunity to vote wisely and responsibly.





The future of Zambia will not be determined by campaign speeches alone, but by informed citizens who carefully evaluate promises against results. Every vote carries the responsibility of shaping the nation’s future, and every Zambian has the right to ask difficult questions in pursuit of a stronger, more united and more prosperous Zambia. Let every citizen, including Ba Kitwe, Bashi Mine and Ba Teacher, vote wisely in this coming election.