DEMOCRACY SUMMIT LIKELY TO HAVE NO MEANINGFUL DISCUSSIONS IF ALLEGED THREAT POSED BY US TO SOVEREIGNTY OF AFRICAN STATES IS NOT DISCUSSED

A Consortium of Civil Society Organizations which include the Zambians for Unity, Peace and Development and the Advocates for National Development and Democracy has charged that there will be no meaningful discussions at the forthcoming Summit for Democracy to be co-hosted by Zambia if delegates cannot discuss the threat the United States is bringing to the sovereignty of African States.

In a joint statement read by Advocates for National Development and Democracy Executive Director Samuel Banda, the organizations have charged that when an announcement was made last year that Zambia was to co-host the summit, they were elated with the development as they felt key issues associated with democracy were to be discussed and expected frank discussions between the west and Africa, as well as other participants.

Mr. Banda has told Journalists at a media briefing that their view is that democracy is about popular choices and popular decisions and sovereignty adding that they expected US Vice President Kamala Harris and participants from Africa to engage in an honest manner on these issues and not reduce democracy to elections.

He has alleged that America has passed the countering malign Russian activities in Africa act which is aimed at punishing African states who exercise their sovereign rights to freely decide to trade with Russia, and in extension China.

And Mr. Banda has charged that while CSOs in the country are happy with the position taken by President Hichilema on gay rights, this message needs to be said to the US Vice President straight and clear and emphasis should be that Zambia’s cultural and traditional heritage should be respected and should not be replaced with foreign cultural ideologies such as the support and endorsement of the LGBTQ agenda.

Meanwhile Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has warned suspected individuals and groupings with ill-intentions to champion what he terms as causes that may be alien to Zambia and inimical to its tradition and cultural values during the summit and visit of the US Vice President that his officers will deal with them.

Mr. Kajoba says enough officers will be deployed to cover the summit venue and other areas of concern.

PHOENIX NEWS