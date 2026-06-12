BREAKING: Democrat Forces JD Vance and Nine Trump Officials Into Epstein Testimony Showdown





Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, is making sure the Epstein coverup doesn’t get buried. Garcia formally demanded that Chairman James Comer call Vice President JD Vance and eight other senior Trump administration officials to testify under oath about their role in handling the Jeffrey Epstein files.





The push comes after explosive new reporting from New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, whose upcoming book reveals that Trump White House officials held Situation Room meetings to coordinate messaging around the Epstein scandal and worked to protect the president from scrutiny over his ties to Epstein.





Garcia’s letter names Vance as central to those strategy sessions, reportedly describing the Epstein situation as a serious political liability. The excerpt also suggests Vance floated the idea of having Tucker Carlson interview Ghislaine Maxwell in prison, a move apparently linked to Maxwell’s transfer to a minimum security facility.





Garcia is also demanding that any testimony from acting Attorney General Todd Blanche be conducted under oath and recorded for full public release, a standard Republicans denied Epstein survivors when they allowed Pam Bondi to testify unsworn at a recent hearing.



Accountability is coming. Democrats are fighting for the truth and they are not backing down.