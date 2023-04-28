DEMONSTRATION OF DISORDERLY GOVERNANCE INCOMPETENCE OF THE HIGHEST ORDER- Emmanuel Chilekwa

By Emmanuel Chilekwa

DEMONSTRATION OF DISORDERLY GOVERNANCE INCOMPETENCE OF THE HIGHEST ORDER

■ Dr Edgar Ngoma advised Bally to overhaul the governance machinery, today, nothing has happened over 3 months ago

■ Bally must reduce his foreign trips and put his feet on the ground to get to know what is happening

■ Bally must fire Transport minister and his PS, right away.

Serious questions we can ask:

1. Do we have a President and Vice President in charge of government?

2. Don’t they have Monday Cabinet meetings?

3. How come such procurement was made without Cabinet or President’s knowledge ?

4. What has happened to budgeting and accountability, is the procurement system.working in the Bslly kamfulumende or the single sourcing has now gotten out of hand?

5. Bally must fire the Minister and his PS without further ado if what he claims as excesses is true, otherwise, he should just be mute and keep his peace at Community House.

6. Has government systems which has the OP and police intelligence stopped working? If so, do they provide accurate reports to their Boss on daily basis or they are so frustrated and refusing to give Bally timely data and information?

7. My mentor, and experienced Presidential and political advisor, Dr Edgar Ng’oma, the accurate political analyst advised Bally, more than three months ago – to fire, change, overhaul and make the civil servants re-apply for the positions because very few are working, now this is a clear alarming confirmation that governance and accountability are not there as we speak.

■ My Conclusion:

Bally is just pretending not to have known. If he didn’t know, then he MUST fire the Transport Minister Frankn Tayali, else, Bally should just consider resigning for sleeping on the job.

Bally should minimize governing from.”the air” as we have seen his incessant foreign trips now and then, that’s why he is not on the ground to know what’s happening. This is a direct indictment that the man is “not there” to govern and his chaps are taking advantage of his absence.

Bally should not be crying out loud like he has just woken up to see they have bought VXs – where is the OP, what reports do they provide him for them to have missed out that the PS and minister in charge are buying expensive vehicles?

Then, the so called “selling” should be done by the Sherrif at a public auction because I think these folks bought these vehicles to sell to themselves cheaply. No minister or civil servant should buy any of these vehicles.