Desperate Search: Chatunga Mugabe Returned To Hyde Park Home As Cops Fail To Find Gun Despite Divers, Dogs & Draining Pool

Chatunga Mugabe Brought Back Home On Friday After SA Police Fail To Find Gun Despite Divers, Dogs & Draining Pool

In a dramatic turn of events that has gripped South Africa and Zimbabwe, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the 28-year-old son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, was transported back to his family’s lavish Hyde Park residence on Friday afternoon as part of a frantic, escalating search for a missing firearm. The suspect, who is in police custody for the alleged attempted murder of his gardener, was escorted by officers back to the scene of the crime after investigators deployed sniffer dogs, divers, and even drained the swimming pool in a desperate but ultimately fruitless bid to locate the weapon.

The stunning development was confirmed by eNCA reporter Heidi Giokos, who has been providing live updates from the scene. The search, which has now entered its second day, has failed to recover the gun that police believe was used to shoot a 23-year-old employee on Thursday. The victim remains in a critical condition in a Johannesburg hospital.

Pool Drained, Gun Still Missing

The intensity of the police investigation reached a fever pitch late on Thursday night when specialised divers were summoned to the upscale property. Authorities held a firm belief that the weapon may have been disposed of in the murky water of the swimming pool to conceal evidence. The operation, however, proved to be a costly dead end.

Providing a real-time account of the painstaking search, eNCA’s Giokos posted on X:

“eNCA understands that the son of Former President Robert Mugabe who is accused of attempted murder and is currently in police custody was brought back to the home on Friday afternoon. Police brought the suspect back to the home in search of the alleged firearm that was used when a 23 year old employee was shot on Thursday at the home.”

She further detailed the extent of the police operation, adding:

“Police have still not been able to locate the gun. Cartridges were found on the scene but no gun. Late on Thursday night, divers were brought in to drain the swimming pool where police thought the gun could be.”

Despite these exhaustive measures, which involved draining the pool completely, the firearm remains conspicuously absent, deepening the mystery surrounding the Thursday afternoon shooting.

Illegal Siren Car Seized in Chaotic Scene

The investigation took an even more bizarre twist on Thursday evening when officers returning to the property witnessed a luxury vehicle attempting to flee the scene. The car, a black BMW, was promptly stopped and impounded, leading to the discovery of unauthorised police equipment that has left law enforcement officials stunned.

Giokos reported on the shocking find:

“When police arrived for the second time, this car was leaving with 3 occupants inside. One being the helper. The car is also fitted with white lights and a siren. This is illegal.”

The seizure of the vehicle, which contained the suspect’s helper among its three occupants, has raised serious questions about the security protocols at the property. The South African Police Service (SAPS) clarified the severity of the violation, with Giokos noting,

“But the sirens aren’t. It’s a police siren that’s only authorised for SAPS.”

Mugabe and his co-accused, a 33-year-old man, have been formally charged with attempted murder and are expected to appear before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23 February 2026. The motive for the shooting, according to initial police statements, stemmed from an altercation regarding the gardener’s absence from work.