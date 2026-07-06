DETHRONED FORMER CHIEF PRINCE AKASHAMBATWA MBIKUSITA LEWANIKA HAS ENDORSED BRIAN MUNDUBILE FOR the forthcoming general elections

POLITICAL BOMBSHELL: PRINCE AKASHAMBATWA ENDORSES MUNDUBILE, SAYS ZAMBIA NEEDS REAL CHANGE

By Zambia Barotseland Border post

Reporter,



The National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) has received another significant political boost after veteran politician Prince Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika publicly endorsed the party’s presidential candidate, Hon. Brian Mundubile, and his running mate, Hon. Makebi Zulu, ahead of the August 13 General Election.





Addressing a public rally in Kasama today, Prince Akashambatwa declared his support for the two leaders, describing them as “young comrades” capable of delivering the genuine change that many Zambians have been demanding. He said Zambia needs leadership committed to the people through constitutional reforms and economic policies that improve the lives of ordinary citizens.





During his address, the veteran politician contrasted the conduct of Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, whom he said apologized after controversial remarks, with President Hakainde Hichilema, whom he accused of making remarks that demeaned Barotseland and, according to him, has never and refused apologize.





“President Hakainde Hichilema demeaned and insulted Barotseland and refused to apologize,” Prince Akashambatwa said.



He argued that Zambia’s economy should be designed to uplift ordinary citizens rather than primarily serving external interests of Europeans, saying the country deserves leadership that puts Zambians first.





The endorsement adds to a growing list of prominent figures backing the NRPUP ticket. It follows the recent endorsement by former Ngambela of Barotseland, Hon. Clement Wainyae Sinyinda, who also declared support for Hon. Brian Mundubile and Hon. Makebi Zulu, citing what he described as “broken promises” made to the people of Barotseland by the UPND.





With influential political voices increasingly rallying behind the NRPUP leadership, the party is seeking to present itself as a growing alternative as the country heads toward the August 13 polls.



©️ Zambia Barotseland Border post/ 2026