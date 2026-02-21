Did you know sleeping at work in Japan is encouraged as a positive work trait?

Sleeping at work on most countries will end you up with a query or one time exit letter from your boss, but not in Japan.

In Japan, the practice of inemuri—literally “sleeping while present”—allows employees to nap briefly at their desks, during meetings, or in public without facing stigma.

Far from being viewed as laziness, inemuri is often interpreted as a subtle signal of hard work and dedication: the person has pushed themselves to exhaustion through long hours and intense effort.

The acceptance of inemuri stems from Japan’s longstanding issues with sleep deprivation. Recent surveys and reports show that a significant portion of Japanese adults get insufficient rest.

Japan consistently ranks among the lowest globally in average sleep duration, often around 6–7 hours per night (e.g., 6 hours 18 minutes in some 2025 comparisons), well below the recommended 7–9 hours for adults.

The health ministry now urges a minimum of six hours for adults, recognizing links to mental health, fatigue, and productivity.

Chronic sleep deprivation carries massive economic costs elsewhere. A 2016 RAND Europe report estimated that insufficient sleep among U.S. workers costs the economy up to $411 billion annually (about 2.28% of GDP).

The cost is reportedly due to lost productivity, higher absenteeism, health issues, and premature mortality.

In Japan, inemuri serves as a cultural workaround for these deficits rather than a true “perk.”

It compensates for grueling schedules, long commutes, and a work ethic that historically prioritized presence and output over rest.

Some companies however have embraced structured “hirune” (lunchtime naps) or nap-friendly policies to boost recharge and performance