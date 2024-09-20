‘Diddy as bad as Jeffrey Epstein’ – Police officer who saw his s3x rooms and hidden cameras

New details have emerged of the s3x rooms Hip-hop mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly kept in his Miami mansion filled with sex toys, bondage gear, hidden cameras and lingerie.

A federal source who spoke with the Newyork Post said that Diddy is “as bad as Epstein.”

One of the Department of Homeland Security agents who helped raid Diddy’s Florida home, claimed that the music mogul had rooms that were clearly “dedicated s3x” with cameras all around.

“So if you were in those sex parties, you were being recorded from every possible angle, including angles you wouldn’t have known about,” the source said, referring to the sometimes days-long orgies he called “freak offs” where drugged up victims were allegedly forced to sleep with male prostitutes.

“In my opinion, he’s as bad as Jeffrey Epstein,” the source added about the late pedophile who committed suicide behind bars.

“These women are young. Either barely legal, or barely illegal.”

Also police officers reportedly said they see a lot of similarities between Combs and Epstein, the well-connected financier who served time for trafficking dozens of young girls in New York and Florida. Epstein, who was awaiting trial on additional charges, died in his jail cell in August 2019.

On Tuesday, Combs was slapped with federal s3x trafficking and racketeering charges. According to the bombshell indictment, he allegedly coerced his female victims into days-long sex sessions as part of his alleged pattern of abuse dating back more than a decade.

The indictment alleges that the women some of whom were still teenagers were coerced into “Freak Off” sex sessions with male prostitutes that were often recorded while the music producer masturbated.

But the source reportedly told The NY Post that sometimes, Diddy would allegedly just watch the romps from another room.

“He also was able to watch the action remotely on his phone, cast it onto a TV in another part of the house,” the source said. “He didn’t have to be in the room when the sex was happening, although he frequently was.”

Diddy’s employees allegedly helped facilitate the sick sessions by arranging travel, booking hotel rooms where they would take place and stocking the rooms with supplies — including drugs, baby oil, lubricants and extra linen.

“We have evidence that these women didn’t feel like they were free to go,” the DHS officer said, “and there’s video evidence that some of the girls are clearly out of it while these men are having sex with them.”

Combs would also keep videos of the “sensitive, embarrassing and incriminating” sessions sometimes without his victims’ knowledge so he could use them “as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims,” the indictment alleges.

Diddy faces three federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has pled not guilty. The case continues .