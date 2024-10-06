A 2011 video of Justin Bieber and Sean “Diddy” Combs on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has resurfaced in the wake of the music executive‘s arrest for alleged s3x trafficking and racketeering.

The video starts with host Jimmy Kimmel asking the pair what their friendship is like and if they are working on music together.

“I think that we have become friends in a strange way,” Combs, 54, replied, to which Bieber, then 16, quipped, “It’s like Rob & Big,” in reference to skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and his bodyguard, the late Christopher “Big Black” Boykin.

“He’s, to a lot of us, he’s like a little brother. He’s not afraid to call and ask for advice. He’s somebody that industry wise, the record industry is a strong family,” Combs reflected.

?He knows better? – Diddy ?warned? Justin Bieber to stay quiet about things he did with ?big brother Puff? in resurfaced video

“He’s somebody that we definitely have our arms around and we wanna protect him because he’s genuinely such a nice person besides his talents.”

“He’s one of the greatest kids you could ever know,” he added.

Bieber then reached out to shake hands with Combs as the two laughed and pointed to one another.

“You know, Diddy bought his son a Bentley, maybe he could buy you one also while you’re at it,” Kimmel, 56, said;

“He got me a Lamborghini,” Bieber, now 30, responded. “I haven’t gotten it yet, though.”

“When is that coming? That Lamborghini,” the talk show host interjected. “We talked about this last time.”

“The Lamborghini for a day or two and he had access to the house,” Combs said.

“And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television. Everything ain’t for everybody.”

Another video of Diddy and a then-15-year-old Bieber has been getting renewed attention.

“He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose,” Combs said in the video.

“But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.” he added

“I have been given custody of him,” he continued. “He’s signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album.”

He added: “I don’t have legal guardianship of him [Bieber] but for the next 48 hours he’s with me, and we’re gonna go full crazy.”