Diddy‘s adopted son Quincy is clarifying the nature of his relationship with his biological father, singer Al B. Sure!.

Stopping by Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast in an episode published on Wednesday (September 18), Quincy explained that he doesn’t view Al as a father figure but more as a friend.

“We cool now. I just talked to him a couple days ago. He was congratulating me on the album,” he said around the 45-minute mark. “But this isn’t – I think we got a cool relationship. He tends to try and do the dad thing a lot but it’s like, that’s not really where we’re at in life. We homies more than anything. We’re like, ‘Let’s go do something.’”

He continued: “And I feel like that’s kind of where we’re getting at now, actually knowing that we’re two grown men. We can talk about anything and everything. It’s not about anything else.”

Back in March, Al B. Sure! publicly reached out to Quincy after Diddy’s properties were raided by federal agents in relation to the multiple sexual abuse allegations lobbed at the mogul.

The R&B singer was in a relationship with late model Kim Porter back in the 90s, during which the pair had Quincy Brown. After their split, she began an on-again-off-again relationship with the Bad Boys boss that lasted over a decade, which the latter helped raise her oldest child as well as the three kids they had together.

On March 28, the New Jack Swing veteran proposed a reconciliation with his estranged son in a social-media post.

“#LettertoMySon! Come Home,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of them together. “The [door emoji] is wide open. You’re safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological [fist emoji].”

Last year, Al B. Sure expressed that he wasn’t happy with the “fictional narratives” being spread about him following a cryptic message he shared that many perceived to be a response to Cassie’s sexual-assault lawsuit against Diddy.

The 55-year-old took to his Instagram Story back in November to call out the “grimy ways” of an individual that many believed to be Puffy.

“Kind of, almost something like this,” he wrote. “I do agree my expectations about you were driven strictly from my optimistic view of you, hoping your grimy ways would dissipate with age or the current state of affairs that will eventually expose that you were on the payroll and secretly part of the shenanigans. Undo the puzzle.”

After fans on social media took notice of his post and connected it to the aforementioned legal ordeal, the “Nite and Day” singer hopped back on social media to set the record straight.

“I posted a story this morning about someone close to me that I trusted like family, come to find out I walk with their flag daily & they were grimy on many levels while I went down and was hospitalized and they’ve [been] questionably riding the fence throughout the entire attempts on my existence,” he explained.

“So to update your blogs and fictional narratives FYI: I don’t comment, speak on nor concern myself with court cases, the ensuing results or another man or woman’s business thats not my own, no matter how closely associated my artistic posts may reflect real life.”