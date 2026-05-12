“Different temperature, food, from 5G back to 4G. No regrets” – American woman writes as she reunites with her Nigerian husband





An American woman, Anna Gateley-Stanton has shared a jubilant Facebook post about reuniting with her Nigerian husband and embracing a new but different lifestyle with absolutely no regrets.





“After almost a week, I can finally share the news officially I made it safely to Nigeria, and I am exactly where I am supposed to be,” she wrote in the post on Sunday, May 10, 2026.





“Chris and I are together, getting things in order, and adjusting to a whole new world — different temperature, different food, different everything (yes, including the switch from 5G back to 4G). But none of that matters. No regrets. Not one.





“Thank you to everyone who has been thinking of us. We are happy, we are safe, and these smiles say it all.”