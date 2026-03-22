Do not inherit people’s enemies, Sunday Chanda says transition to UPND is not betrayal

Do not inherit people’s enemies, Chanda says transition to UPND is not betrayal

PF KANCHIBIYA member of parliament Sunday Chanda says his decision to join the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) is driven by national interest and not political betrayal.

Chanda said his move comes after deep reflection on Zambia’s future and the need to support development under President Hakainde Hichilema.

In a statement, the lawmaker explained that his decision is to contribute to policies and programmes that will improve the lives of ordinary Zambians.

He said the country’s progress requires leaders who are willing to place national interest above political convenience and rally behind ideas that deliver tangible results.

“This is not a betrayal of loyalties, but an affirmation of my unwavering devotion to duty and to the transformation of the lives of our people,” said Chanda.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the Kanchibiya lawmaker added that he will officially transition to the ruling party once Parliament is dissolved.

Chanda further pledged to support reforms that will improve the welfare of workers, retirees and farmers, while advocating for opportunities for vulnerable citizens.

He also urged politicians, especially young leaders, to avoid inheriting political grudges and instead focus on building their own ideas and convictions.

“Do not inherit other people’s enemies. Build your own ideas, pursue your own convictions,” he said.

Chanda is among several PF figures who defected to the ruling party, alongside Mafinga lawmaker Robert Chabinga.

Chanda, a former media director of the former ruling party, was before President Hichilema’s victory widely known for his fierce and frequent criticism of the UPND.

However, in 2022, he transitioned from an adversary of the ruling party to a collaborator and supporter of the President’s policies.

During a recent public engagement in Nakonde, Chanda and Chabinga announced their defection, praising President Hichilema’s leadership.

Kalemba March 22, 2026