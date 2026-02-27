Do UNTO OTHERS: HICHILEMA, HYPOCRISY AND THE COFFIN IMAGE -Fred M’membe

By Fred M’membe

Do UNTO OTHERS: HICHILEMA, HYPOCRISY AND THE COFFIN IMAGE



Mr Hakainde Hichilema has raised concern over online abuse, in particular, the circulation of an image depicting him in a coffin.





From the onset, it must be stated that such content is distasteful, inappropriate and unacceptable. Regardless of our political differences, we must ensure that public discourse remain grounded in acceptable civility and respect.





That said, Mr Hichilema must be reminded that online abuse, cyber bullying and character assassination are not new in our political environment. For many years, Mr Hichilema’s political opponents and citizens alike have been subjected to cyberbullying, defamation and coordinated harassment by rogue media platforms associated with UPND and State House. Zambian Watchdog and Koswe to be specific, have daily published abusive, defamatory and damaging content without reprimand or accountability. I have been a consistent victim of such abuses.





It is against this background that many citizens question why certain incidents like the President in a coffin, suddenly receive urgent national attention and action while others are ignored. Does cyber crime only become intolerable when it targets Mr Hichilema? What about the many citizens who endure similar abuse and attacks frequently without protection or justice? Such selective efforts to combat cyber abuse undermine the credibility of genuinely fighting online abuse.





Equally concerning is how Mr Hichilema finds the coffin imagine distasteful and offensive, yet he has not publicly expressed same discomfort over the prolonged delay in the burial of his predecessor, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu when the cultural, moral and biblical teachings remind us that “from dust to dust” – emphasizing the importance of honoring the deceased with timely and dignified burial.





As a citizen of Zambia, and as a human being, this issue is deeply troubling. It is extremely difficult to find sleep knowing that former President Lungu remains imprisoned in a fridge nine months after his death. How does Mr Hichilema manage to sleep at night knowing that the person who handed him the Instruments of Power has not yet been laid to rest in dignity and peace? This also raises other uncomfortable questions: if a former President can be treated in such a manner, what assurance exists for the ordinary citizen? What type of human beings or leaders are these?





I refuse to accept that such actions are carried out in my name as a Zambian. If there are people who find it normal, not me. I will continue to speak out, without fear or intimidation, until dignity, respect and appropriate closure is afforded to Mr Lungu and his family.





Ultimately, Mr Hichilema must reflect on why these incidences continue to happen despite the enactment of the draconian Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Act. The challenge goes beyond one offensive image. This clearly demonstrates that even the most stringent laws cannot be respected by citizens if they are applied selectively and with political bias. Takwaba ichalo bateka nakapatulula ka musango uyu.



We can do better.