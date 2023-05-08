Controversial Lusaka Catholic Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda has said it is scary when scores of defence force officers pursue an old woman with armoury vehicles.

Archbishop Banda said the scenario of scores of defence force officers pursuing an old woman with armoury vehicles raises questions on where society or a country is heading to.

He wondered how it would be and what the law enforcement officials would carry or go with when pursuing a male suspect.

In his sermon at Lusaka’s Holy Family Catholic Church in Linda Township, Archbishop Banda preached on overcoming fear by believing in God.

He said fear was irrational and it can result in the destruction of other people’s lives, their dignity, their integrity and their property.

Archbishop Banda based his sermon on John 14: 1-12 in which Jesus said to his disciples, “Let not your hearts be troubled; believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And when I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way where I am going.”

“My dear brothers and sisters in Christ, Jesus says do not let your heart be troubled, believe in God and believe in me. This command is to cultivate a personal relationship with God and Jesus himself. This command does not come from a lack of challenges but it is derived from an immense thoughtfulness in the power of God, in the power of Jesus Christ himself. The gospel passage comes from the farewell speech of our Lord Jesus Christ before his passion. Jesus reveals that he was going away where he was going his disciples could not come and that one of his own disciples had become a mole, a spy and indeed the steward leader amongst them on the verge of collapse, on the verge of failure of loyalty. These information troubled the disciples and especially that Christ was about to pass on. However, Jesus calls them to believe in him and to believe in God. He said he is the way to the father. He is the truth that has been revealed in the scriptures and in his person as the Word made fresh, Emmanuel, God that was among us and indeed that Jesus himself is life because all that came to be, came to be in him hence their hearts should not be troubled,” he preached.

Archbishop Banda said it was normal to be fearful when people start experiencing promotion of death at the expense of life, promotion of cultures contrary to their own cultural values because of money.

“Don’t let your heart be troubled. It is easy to be fearful when challenges become definite. It is easy to be fearful when we experience organised crime in our communities and it is normal to be fearful when we start experiencing promotion of death at the expense of life, promotion of cultures contrary to our own cultural values because of money.Bacibusa muli Kristu kuti catuletela umwenso konse uko tuli ngatwamona abashilikale imitapashi ukukonkelafye nakulubantu na bamotoka ababa armoury ukukonkelafye nakulubantu catuletela umwenso. Calola kwi? Cilelola kwi? Ngakansha ekobakemina baye bamone umwaume munabo bakema nafinshi? (My brothers and sisters, it is normal to be fearful when we see scores of defence force pursuing one old woman with armoury vehicles pursuing an old lady.This brings us fear. Where is this leading to? Whatmore when they rise to go and pursue their male colleague, what will they go with or carry?)

This can bring fear, where are we heading to? Christ is cautioning each one of us not to be overwhelmed nor apprehensive for fear is irrational,” Archbishop Banda continued.

“Fear is irrational enough to be petty, fear is irrational to become so suspicious with everything and everyone. Fear is irrational to insinuate falsehood and inuendo. Fear is irrational, it destroy other people’s lives, their dignity, their integrity and their property. That is why Christ is saying don’t fear. Don’t let your hearts be troubled, you become irrational you won’t think things through. Take heart. Ati bola panshi,” said the former Bishop of Ndola and Solwezi Dioceses.