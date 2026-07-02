Doha Talks Pause Temporarily: Mediators Report “Progress” Ahead of Iran’s National Mourning Period



Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran have been temporarily suspended, with both delegations agreeing to resume talks as soon as possible after Iran’s national mourning ceremonies.





According to officials familiar with the mediation process, negotiators described the latest round of discussions in Doha as showing “constructive progress,” although no final agreement has been announced.





The pause comes as Iran prepares for a series of official mourning ceremonies scheduled for July 4–9, with diplomatic contacts expected to continue once the ceremonies conclude.





The talks remain focused on reducing tensions and addressing key outstanding issues through indirect mediation, with Qatar continuing to serve as the primary intermediary between both sides.